Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 2,870 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 237,054 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,688. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.