Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. 172,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

