Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 443,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,831,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

