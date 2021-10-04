Stokes Family Office LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of HD traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.28 and a 200 day moving average of $321.26. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

