Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $10.13 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 348,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. 224,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,701. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

