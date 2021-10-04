Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.10. 48,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,811. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

