StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $73.10 Average PT from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,421,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the period. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,400,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,931,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

