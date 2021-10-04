StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.14

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 11051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.