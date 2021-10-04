StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.14

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 11051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
