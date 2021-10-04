StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.14

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 11051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
