StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.14

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 11051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

