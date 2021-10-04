Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 333.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

