Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.