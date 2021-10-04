Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 32.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.12 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

