Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

