Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 27,978 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $6.77 on Monday. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

