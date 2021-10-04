Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $216,000 Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVRO opened at $5.64 on Monday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

