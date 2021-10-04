Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $8,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDAC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

