Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.32 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

