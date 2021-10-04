SVB Leerink Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $41.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.