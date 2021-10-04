SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,198 and sold 169,651 shares valued at $5,745,127. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,769,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $18,120,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

