Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,881. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

