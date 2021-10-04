Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys 133,717 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,553. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

