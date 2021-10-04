Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 1.50% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $87.79.

