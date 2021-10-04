Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $70.56. 772,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,869,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.