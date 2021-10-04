Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.39. 409,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.65. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

