Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,513. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

