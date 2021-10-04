Syntropy (NOIA) One Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $178.07 million and $1.15 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

