Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $117,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

