T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.57 and its 200 day moving average is $196.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.