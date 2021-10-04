TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

