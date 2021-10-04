TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 90.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 835.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 346,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $140.33. 37,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.39. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

