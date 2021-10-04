TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,636 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $151,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,033,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,469,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

