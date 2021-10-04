Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in September

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Technip Energies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

THNPF stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

