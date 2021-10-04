Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 231,170 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $15.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

