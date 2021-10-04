Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

NYSE TDOC opened at $126.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.05. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

