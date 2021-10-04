Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $124.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

