Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $699.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $699.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.00 million to $708.37 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of TFX traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.27. 133,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.26. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

