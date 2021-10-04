Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 9,211 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,479,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

