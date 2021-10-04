Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $9.05 on Monday, hitting $351.13. 3,166,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,570,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

