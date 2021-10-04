Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $83.64. 305,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.