Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.71. 152,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.64. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

