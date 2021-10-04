Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after buying an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $94.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,188.55. 174,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,363.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

