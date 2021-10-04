Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.08. 3,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

