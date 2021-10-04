Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.42% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,827,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000.

RNRG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,706. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

