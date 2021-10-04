Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,099 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.89% of Terminix Global worth $172,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after buying an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

TMX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. 32,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.