Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $269.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $83,406,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,819 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,611,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

