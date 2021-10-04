TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.76

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.