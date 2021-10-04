The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $792.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.67 million and the lowest is $736.80 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. 1,380,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,550. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

