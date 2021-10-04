The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,518,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,564,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 402,017 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.