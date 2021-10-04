The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

Shares of The Community Financial stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611 over the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.