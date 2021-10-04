The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 49.4% in September

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
DSGX traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $87.46.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.