The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 49.4% in September

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DSGX traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

